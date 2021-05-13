Advertisement

Rockford University to host 167th Commencement in-person

(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford University will host their 167th Commencement in-person on Saturday, May 15.

For the first time in the university’s history, commencement exercises will be held at Rockford University’s Sam Greeley Field at 5050 E. State St. to allow for social distancing and health and safety protocols in the COVID-19 pandemic. Two ceremonies will be held, 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Providing this year’s keynote address to the graduates is Molly Barker, Founder of Girls on the Run. An accomplished triathlete, Barker encourages others to run — toward hope, passion and self-discovery to solve problems and overcome adversity.

The university will award undergraduate and graduate degrees to approximately 370 students from 15 states and 13 countries.

