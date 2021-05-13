Advertisement

Rockford police make arrests after Wednesday night shootings

Two shootings Wednesday night led to arrests by the Rockford Police Department.
Rockford shootings
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police arrested a man in connection to a shooting after finding him in a vehicle on the 500 block of N. Main on Wednesday evening.

Investigators said 36-year-old Jovon Hopper was allegedly involved in an aggravated discharge incident that happened in the 1100 block of Andrews earlier Wednesday. Hopper faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of ecstasy and possession of a controlled substance.

Later Wednesday evening, officers were called to a report of shots fired in the 200 block of Longwood Street. Once there, police found multiple cars and people in the alley. One of the people there, 24-year-old Jallin Wood of Rockford, was found with a suspended license.

After searching the vehicles, investigators found a loaded handgun. Wood faces charges of possession of a firearm with defaced serial number, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and no valid FOID card.

