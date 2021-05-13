Pritzker to revise executive orders after new CDC mask guidelines
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker said he will revise his executive orders in line with the latest CDC guidelines lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people.
“The scientists’ message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more,” Gov. Pritzker tweeted from his account at 2:45 p.m.
The governor had published his tweet after The White House tweeted the latest information from the CDC. The White House tweeted you do not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors in most settings.
