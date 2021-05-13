Pritzker to revise executive orders after new CDC mask guidelines

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gov. Pritzker said he will revise his executive orders in line with the latest CDC guidelines lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people.

“The scientists’ message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more,” Gov. Pritzker tweeted from his account at 2:45 p.m.

I firmly believe in following the science and will revise my executive orders in line with @CDCgov guidelines lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people.



The governor had published his tweet after The White House tweeted the latest information from the CDC. The White House tweeted you do not need to wear a mask indoors or outdoors in most settings.

