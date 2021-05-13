Pritzker: Capacity limits go to 60% at ballparks during starting Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — Those vaccinated against COVID-19 can have good chance of now getting into a ballpark now that the state’s “Bridge Phase” of COVID restrictions get underway on Friday.

Gov. Pritzker said there have been capacity limits across the state since the start of the pandemic, but this is the largest capacity limit increase to date.

“(When) we got to Phase Four it’s about 50 percent for most things, but it’s mostly 50 percent, in many of the crowded kind of locations including retail or bars and restaurants and so on,” Pritzker said. “This will increase for many of them to 60 percent for this next phase. But also weddings will increase in the number of people meant much more than, from 50 to 60 percent, other kinds of outdoor gatherings.”

The governor said 28 days from Friday, the state will be able to get into the final phase, Phase 5, which will remove all COVID restrictions.

The Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox can increase capacity limits to 60 percent. At Wrigley Field, that will go into effect when the Cubs play the Cincinnati Reds on May 28.

For the Sox, the 60 percent capacity limit at Guaranteed Rate Field will begin Monday, May 24 when the Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals.

There will be special sections in both ballparks for people who’ve been vaccinated starting next week.

According to the Cubs, “a designated area specifically for fully vaccinated fans” will be available when the team hosts a four-game series against the Washington Nationals May 17-20 only.”

It’ll be the upper section of the center field Budweiser Bleachers. It’ll be sold at full capacity and seats will not be physically distanced.

Single game tickets located in this area will go on sale Thursday May 13, at 3 p.m. All tickets in that section will be $20 plus taxes and fees.

Fans will be required to present proof of vaccination and a photo ID.

Single game tickets for the May 28-June 2 games will go on sale next week, on Tuesday, May 18, at 10 a.m.

On the South Side, there will be two “vaccinated-only sections” for four games starting weekend. Beginning with Game one of the doubleheader against Kansas City on Friday, May 14 at 2:10 p.m.

Fans who purchase tickets in the designated vaccinated-only sections located in Sections 108-109 will show their vaccination cards or other proof that they have been fully vaccinated along with a photo ID as they enter the ballpark.

Those sections won’t physical distancing. Tickets located in the vaccinated-only sections this weekend will be available for purchase at whitesox.com today, Thursday at 3 p.m. CT. '

Another COVID vaccine incentive: Every fan who gets vaccinated before a game will get a $25 White Sox gift card to use inside the ballpark.

Tickets for games at Guaranteed Rate Field starting on May 24 through June 16 will be offered in seating pods with an open seat between pods within the same row. \

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.