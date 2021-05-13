Police association supports body cameras, transparency

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Representatives from the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit #6 voiced their appreciation and support of the proposal to fully equip the Rockford Police Department with body-worn cameras.

The association said they have been advocates for the body camera investment for years, recognizing its benefits in creating transparency, promoting understanding, and providing valuable real-world training opportunities, according to PB & PA Unit #6.

The proposal submitted for approval by Interim Chief of Police Randy Berke was from Axon Enterprises and includes body-worn cameras, replacement of dashboard cameras, and software. In addition to providing video evidence, the Axon package includes capabilities that automatically activate a camera when a sidearm is drawn, notifications to supervisors when a taser is deployed, and software that aids in redaction of sensitive video.

Review of these features, in addition to feedback from police departments around the nation, helped PB & PA Unit #6 feel extremely confident in the proposed solution, according to the announcement.

Leaders from the PB & PA Unit #6 have met with faith and community leaders throughout the region for open lines of communication and dialog on topics of police reform, transparency and accountability. On the topic of the potential benefits of body-worn cameras, all parties agreed on their importance.

In addition to transparency for the community, PB & PA Unit #6 also recognizes value in using video for the training purposes and see it as providing another tool to evaluate individual situations and enhance officer training.

“Our organization has been long advocates for transparency in policing,” Vince Kelly, PB & PA Unit #6 President said. “We believe that body-worn cameras will provide the community valuable insight into the work our officers do every day and will drive accountability for both sides – our officers and the public.”

The state law requiring them goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023 and PB & PA Unit #6 looks forward to the department’s policies and procedures governing their use.

