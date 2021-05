NFL releases first 17 game schedule

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers now know their entire schedule, including a seventeenth game for the first time.

Here is a look at each teams schedule in full:

Chicago Schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 12: at Los Angeles Rams

Week 2, Sept. 19: vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Week 3, Sept. 26: at Cleveland Browns

Week 4, Oct. 3: vs. Detroit Lions

Week 5, Oct. 10: at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 6, Oct. 17: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 7, Oct. 24: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 8, Oct. 31: vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 9, Nov. 8: at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 10, Nov. 14: BYE

Week 11, Nov. 21: vs. Baltimore Ravens

Week 12, Nov. 25: at Detroit Lions

Week 13, Dec. 5: vs. Arizona Cardinals

Week 14, Dec. 12: at Green Bay Packers

Week 15, Dec. 20: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 16, Dec. 26: at Seattle Seahawks

Week 17, Jan. 2: vs. New York Giants

Week 18, Jan. 9: at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay Schedule:

Week 1, Sept. 12: at New Orleans

Week 2, Sept. 20: vs. Detroit

Week 3, Sept. 26: at San Francisco

Week 4, Oct. 3: vs. Pittsburgh

Week 5, Oct. 10: at Cincinnati

Week 6, Oct. 17: at Chicago

Week 7, Oct. 24: vs. Washington

Week 8, Oct. 28: at Arizona

Week 9, Nov. 7: at Kansas City

Week 10, Nov. 14: vs. Seattle

Week 11, Nov. 21: at Minnesota

Week 12, Nov. 28: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 13, Dec. 5: Bye

Week 14, Dec. 12: vs. Chicago

Week 15, Dec. 19: at Baltimore

Week 16, Dec. 25: vs. Cleveland

Week 17, Jan. 2: vs. Minnesota

Week 18, Jan. 9: at Detroit

