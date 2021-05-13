Members of Loves Park Fight Club box to knock out Parkinson’s

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - There are nearly one million people in the United States with Parkinson’s Disease which is a disorder of the central nervous system that affects movement. While there is no cure boxing have been proven to be a therapeutic way to slow the progression.

John Zanocco is a fighter with knock out Parkinson’s. A local group training to help slow the progression of the incurable disease.

“It really helps to get your mind off of it and it gets you physically active,” said Zanocco. “It’s just that vigorous punching and the mind things that Tim puts us through, he has us constantly thinking about what we’re doing.”

Tim Ramsden coaches the class each week. His father passed away nearly five years ago after struggling with Parkinson’s.

“I think he would love it,” said Ramsden. “I wish it had been around when he was going through it.”

Studies show the contact of their fists and hitting the heavy bag sparks nerves in the brain that can work to improve strength and coordination.

While the left hooks and right upper cuts help with their physical health its the comradery that packs the most powerful punch.

While Zanocco won’t fully recover from Parkinson’s he’s not throwing in the towel anytime soon.

