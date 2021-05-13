Advertisement

Mayor McNamara delivers 2021 Rockford State of the City address virtually

Published: May. 12, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pandemic response, public safety and fiscal responsibility highlighted a social-media only State of the City address by Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara. The second term mayor praised the community for their resiliency during the COVID19 crisis; saying it’s not enough to reopen the community, but we have to rebuild it too. Among the city’s accomplishments McNamara boasted about was the success of the Family Peace Center.

“The offices work with the domestic violence survivors lead to the opening of the family peace center in the midst of this pandemic in July of 2020,” said McNamara. The only center of it’s kind of the state of Illinois; the Family Peace Center includes more than 27 memorandums of understandings and partner organizations, and have already served more than 300 clients

