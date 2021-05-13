IDPH: State reports fewest COVID-19 hospitalizations since April 6

CHICAGO (CBS) — Despite dwindling numbers of people getting vaccinated, the number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to fall, as the state also reported its lowest daily hospitalization total in more than a month.

The reported deaths from Thursday:

- Coles County: 1 male 60′s

- Cook County: 1 male 20′s, 1 female 60′s, 2 males 60′s, 2 females 70′s, 4 males 70′s, 2 females 80′s

- DuPage County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 90′s

- Henry County: 1 female 80′s

- Kane County: 1 female 70′s

- Knox County: 2 females 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Lake County: 1 male 70′s

- Macon County: 1 male 40′s

- McLean County: 1 male 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 60′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 male 70′s

- Rock Island County: 1 male 80′s

- Tazewell County: 1 male 50′s, 1 male 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s

- Wayne County: 1 male 60′s

- Will County: 1 female 70′s

- Winnebago County: 1 male 70′s

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,918 new confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Thursday, as well as 35 more deaths. Illinois is averaging 2,047 new cases per day so far this month, a 35 percent decline from the same time period in April.

Since the start of the pandemic, Illinois has reported a total of 1,361,666 cases, including 22,320 deaths. The statewide seven-day average case positivity rate stands at 2.7 percent for the second day in a row, the lowest it’s been since March 25.

As of Wednesday night, a total of 1,765 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in Illinois, the lowest daily total reported since April 6. Illinois is averaging 1,947 hospitalizations per day so far in May, a 7 percent decline from mid-April, but still up 13 percent from the start of April.

Meantime, daily vaccinations are still lagging far behind the April peak, with Illinois averaging 76,082 vaccinations per day over the past week, down 43 percent from the peak on April 12.

A total of 4,656,004 people in Illinois have been fully vaccinated, accounting for 36.54 percent of the population.

Illinois is set to move to the Bridge Phase of its reopening plan on Friday, allowing for a further loosening of the state’s coronavirus restrictions, the final step before a full reopening as soon as next month.

