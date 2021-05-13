Harlem wins battle with Hononegah

ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - When the two best teams in the NIC-10 meet it always draws attention, and when it is on the diamond it can turn into a slugfest.

Harlem (10-0) stays perfect as they knock of Hononegah (12-3) in a duel. The Huskies threatened multiple times in the game but bailed Hononegah out with double-play balls.

Ultimately it was a stellar showing from Cheyenne Nietz that propelled Harlem to victory. She got the win on the mound and hit the deciding home run that gave Harlem its 3-0 lead.

Next up for Harlem is a home game against Belvidere North on Friday.

Hononegah will look to get back in the win column at Belvidere also on Friday.

