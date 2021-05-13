Gradual warming trend officially underway, set to continue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s been a lengthy cool stretch in the Stateline, and it’s not over yet, but progress is being made, and more progress is to follow. While Wednesday’s 67° high temperature still fell shy of the 70° normal for May 12, it represented the warmest readings here in nine days.

Clear skies and light breezes will allow temperatures to fall expeditiously once again overnight, though not likely to levels as cool as in previous nights. The lone exception may be to our east, where Frost Advisories are in place covering DeKalb, McHenry, and Walworth Counties. Starting from a “warmer” base Thursday morning should allow us to tack on a few more degrees to afternoon highs. Similar to what we’ve observed the past few days, sunshine will dominate most of the day, though a few cottony cumulus clouds are likely to sprout in the afternoon.

Bright sunshine is again on tap Friday, and with a wind shift to the south, temperatures should, at the very least, flirt with 70°

There’s no rain in the forecast for the next two days. However, the increase in more organized cloudiness late Friday into Friday night may signal the beginning of a shift toward a more active weather pattern.

The first in a series of disturbances to traverse the area arrives late Friday night or, more likely, early Saturday. This quick-hitting system may bring us a few hours of light rain as the weekend opens. By no means will Saturday be a washout.

A sizeable break follows, with the majority of Sunday likely to be dry. A more well-defined system then takes aim on the region late Sunday into Sunday night. This storm system’s showing more potential by the day of being one that could bring more generous rain in our direction, though we’ve been let down all too frequently over the past several weeks. Optimistically, though, it appears more than feasible that we could have a lengthy soaking late Sunday, Sunday night, and potentially extending into early Monday.

It goes without saying that any rain will be welcomed with open arms. With another goose egg in the books Wednesday, our monthly deficit has now reached 0.50″, while seasonally, we’ve reached 3.50″, and our annual shortfall’s to reach 4″ Thursday.

As for temperatures, it’s likely we remain in the 60s for a couple more days, though 70s appear likely to arrive by Saturday or Sunday, and 80s are expected by early next week. It could be quite a lengthy run of 80s as things appear right now. Longer range projections suggest 80s could take us up until just before Memorial Day Weekend.

