Family hosts vigil for Shaquille Zackery

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Shaquille Zackery’s family holds a vigil twice a year, one on October 23rd the anniversary of his death, but also on his birthday May 12th to celebrate his life.

Shaquille would have turned 26 today but seven years ago Zackery was shot and killed while leaving a party in the 1200 block of Winnebago Street. Police have yet to find his killer. Zakery’s mother says celebrating Zackery’s birthday keeps his memory alive, and that may be what it takes to finally get some answers.

“You know they call it a cold case. I don’t believe in cold cases. I believe in cold-hearted people that won’t speak up,” Shaquille’s Mother Innette Zackery said. “People use the word closure all the time. It’s not a word for us. Not a homicide victim because our son will not be back but give us a little peace of mind of our hearts so that this person will go punished for what he did.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.