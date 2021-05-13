Comfy and Calm the rest of the Week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few clouds late morning through the afternoon with a west wind 5 - 10 MPH. Highs in the upper 60′s right around 70. Mostly clear tonight as temperatures drop to the lower 40′s. More sunshine tomorrow with southwest winds kicking up to 10 - 15 MPH and highs back to the upper 60′s. Middle 60′s on Saturday with a slight chance for showers by late afternoon. Chances of showers for both Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid to low 70′s. 80′s by the middle of next week!

