Celebrating Ramadan, Eid in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Marking the end of the month-long observation of Ramadan Thursday, millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid.

Called the “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” the day gives observers the opportunity to show gratitude for the previous month of reflection, and be thankful for what they have.

The Muslim Association of Greater Rockford’s Mustafa Abdall spoke to WIFR about how Rockford is celebrating the day.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.