Advertisement

Two boys dead after fatal crash on Rockford’s southwest side

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.
Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.(WIFR viewer submission)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Springfield and Montague Thursday evening. The boys were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inmer Rivera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26.
Family of men who died in explosion near Starved Rock hire law firm
The 2-year-old's mother and father suffered injuries to their leg and head, respectively. In...
Boy, 2, takes gun off nightstand, accidentally shoots parents
Corey Pujols, a Dunkin' employee in Tampa, was charged after a customer died on Friday.
Dunkin’ employee charged in death after allegedly hitting customer over slur
PHILLIPS, DEMONTRION DESHAN
Man convicted of 2017 bank robberies charged in robbery of Midland States Bank

Latest News

mask
Rockford reacts to change in CDC mask guidance
Bonnie Weaver hugs half sister Dale Austein in first ever meeting between the two.
Seventy-five year old Freeport woman meets her half-sister for the first time
Rockford reacts to change in CDC mask guidance
BIG BUN
Weinermobile pays a visit in Rockford
Needed rainfall may finally be coming into view next week.
Mark's Thursday Forecast -- 5/13/2021