Two boys dead after fatal crash on Rockford’s southwest side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.

Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Springfield and Montague Thursday evening. The boys were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.

Update: Two male juveniles pronounced deceased at the scene. More details will follow as they become available. Please avoid the area and allow our investigators to process the scene. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) May 13, 2021

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

