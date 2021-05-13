Two boys dead after fatal crash on Rockford’s southwest side
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Published: May. 13, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two boys are dead after a fatal crash on the southwest side of Rockford Thursday night.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Springfield and Montague Thursday evening. The boys were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Rockford Police Department.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.