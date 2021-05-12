YWCA to ensure high school seniors continue to lead

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The YWCA is out to make sure two female high school seniors will turn their impressive present into a bright future.

YWCA will present $1,500 Bright Future scholarships to two seniors from the area that demonstrate leadership characteristics and the potential to affect positive change. One of the recipients is Auburn High School senior Angelique Tejeda.

Tejeda has a 3.5 GPA and hopes to use her scholarship money to pursue a career in nursing.

“I’m a first generation college student so I’m just very blessed to even go to college. That’s a big accomplishment for me. Just having this scholarship, helping me financially. Just getting me in the door freshman year, just comfortable and it would be a big help going in,” Tejeda said.

