Knocking out Parkinson’s Disease

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tremors, stiffness, slowness and trouble with balance are all symptoms of Parkinson’s Disease, a disorder impacting the nervous system.

While there is no cure, one local group is fighting back. Knock Out Parkinson’s meets twice a week at Core Combat Sports in Loves Park. The group is made up of more than a dozen men fighting for their health.

Studies show the contact from their fists hitting the heavy bag sparks nerves in the brain that helps slow the progression of the incurable disease. Now only does the workout keep these fighters physically fit, it builds relationships and keeps their minds sharp.

“You have to exercise all the time. and it’s hard to do when you’re in this state you don’t feel like coming out and exercising but that’s why we do it because we’re here and we talk to each other and we come out to be with each other and do this,” a member of Knock Out Parkinson’s said.

The organization has a committee that fundraises each year to be able to make the classes free for all participants. New members are always welcome.

