Kinzinger gives support to ousted Rep. Cheney

Moments after the vote, 16th District Representative Adam Kinzinger spoke out in support of the former third-highest ranking House Republican.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Republican Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming is out as GOP Conference Chair after a vote by House members on Wednesday.

The move comes after Cheney faced steep criticism from fellow GOP members due to her opposition of former President Trump claims that he won the 2020 election. Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, also voted in favor of the second impeachment and chastised him for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Moments after the vote, 16th District Representative Adam Kinzinger spoke out in support of the former third-highest ranking House Republican.

“I’m fully supportive of Liz. What happened today was sad. Liz has committed the only sin of being consistent and telling the truth. The truth is that the election was not stolen, 74 million voters were not disenfranchised, they were just outnumbered. And it’s important for our party to take inventory of that and go out and win the next election instead of continuing the big lie,” Kinzinger said.

