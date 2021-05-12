Advertisement

Governor’s ‘golden ticket:’ Everything we know about Ohio’s $1 million vaccination sweepstakes

By Brian Planalp
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:08 PM CDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio is giving out five separate million-dollar prizes to vaccinated adults in the state as an incentive to get the COVID-19 vaccine, which Gov. Mike DeWine described as an “invisible shield” and a “proven weapon.”

DeWine announced the sweepstakes on Wednesday evening during a statewide address in which he also said Ohio’s health orders will end June 2.

The contest for adults aged 18 and over will begin May 26. The state will conduct random drawings for five successive Wednesdays. The winner each week will receive $1 million, sourced from unused federal coronavirus relief funds.

Ohio adults aged 18 and older will be entered into the weekly drawing, according to a release from DeWine’s office, implying all Ohio adults will automatically be registered.

You must have gotten at least one vaccine dose to win.

Further details and contest rules will be announced by the Ohio Department of Health and the Ohio Lottery Commission next week during a briefing to news media.

A separate contest for Ohio teens aged 12-17, also beginning May 26, will offer five full four-year scholarships to any state university in Ohio. The scholarships will include tuition, room and board and books.

An online portal will open for young people to register May 18.

