Collins Aerospace breaks ground on wind tunnel

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An $18 million investment for the future came by way of Collins Aerospace breaking ground on a wind tunnel test facility.

This wind tunnel will help streamline the testing process for Collins’ Ram Air Turbine product line at the company’s electric power systems center. The turbines deploy from the wing or fuselage when a plane loses power in flight.

Collins Aerospace said the technology has already saved more than 2,000 lives.

“It’s just a tremendous amount of pride and I think that’s what makes it special here in Rockford. We started designing, manufacturing and testing it in 1980. When you think about this product and its ability to save people’s lives, its near and dear to us. We like keeping it here in Rockford,” Stan Kottke, Electric Systems vice president said.

The wind tunnel is expected to be operational next summer and provide many job opportunities now and in the future.

