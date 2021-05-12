2021 tax filing deadline approaches

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In just a few days, the 2021 tax filing deadline will be here, after getting a month extension.

Without question, this year’s tax season has been directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, with record numbers of people filing for unemployment, changes to incomes and delays in submissions.

Financial advisor with Savant Wealth Management, Jeff Lewis talked with WIFR about the upcoming tax filing deadline.

““I always remind people, once we get close to this deadline, because more and more people are going to end up filing for an extension. Just because you’ve filed for an extension, if you are projected to owe income tax, you still need to make a payment for that estimated amount due. That does not also get extended with your tax return,” Lewis said.

