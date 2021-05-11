Advertisement

Rock Valley softball finishes regular season with sweep of Madison College

Top-ranked Rock Valley College finished off the regular season with a 43-7 record.
By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rock Valley College softball team is clicking on all cylinders heading into the postseason. The NJCAA DIII top-ranked team swept a double-header (5-1, 7-1) against DII #18 Madison College on Monday.

The Golden Eagles have now won 12 straight heading into this weekend’s Region IV tournament. RVC’s last loss came against the Wolfpack back on April 26. Rock Valley finished the regular season 43-7. It’s the eighth straight year (excluding last year’s COVID-19 pandemic canceled season) RVC has won at least 40 games.

Rock Valley will begin its quest for a seventh straight national championship starting against Milwaukee Area Technical College on Friday. Only two players on the current roster were with the program when the Golden Eagles won the title in 2019.

