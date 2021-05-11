Hononegah grad Nick Sommer wins bowling national championship at Wichita State

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WIFR) - The Rockford area is home to some of the best high school bowling in Illinois. Now, that high school success is translating to the next level, as another former state champion is now a collegiate champion.

Hononegah grad Nick Sommer and Wichita State won the Intercollegiate Team Championships on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This marks the 12th national title for the men’s program. The Shockers women’s team also won the ITC title for the tenth time.

While bowling with the Indians, Sommer captured two team state championships and won the individual title his senior year in 2018.

This is the first time Wichita State men’s team has won the ITC national championship since 2015.

The match was recorded by CBS Sports Network and will air on June 1. Don Carter Lanes in Rockford plans to host a watch party on that day. Sommer and some of his teammates will be in attendance.

