Advertisement

Hononegah grad Nick Sommer wins bowling national championship at Wichita State

Hononegah grad Nick Sommer lifts the ITC Helmer Cup after helping Wichita State win the...
Hononegah grad Nick Sommer lifts the ITC Helmer Cup after helping Wichita State win the program's 12th national championship.(Photo Provided)
By Joe Olmo
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WIFR) - The Rockford area is home to some of the best high school bowling in Illinois. Now, that high school success is translating to the next level, as another former state champion is now a collegiate champion.

Hononegah grad Nick Sommer and Wichita State won the Intercollegiate Team Championships on Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. This marks the 12th national title for the men’s program. The Shockers women’s team also won the ITC title for the tenth time.

While bowling with the Indians, Sommer captured two team state championships and won the individual title his senior year in 2018.

This is the first time Wichita State men’s team has won the ITC national championship since 2015.

The match was recorded by CBS Sports Network and will air on June 1. Don Carter Lanes in Rockford plans to host a watch party on that day. Sommer and some of his teammates will be in attendance.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.
Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday
Winnebago County Inmate Search
Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of child
Rockford Fire responded to a fire behind a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Rockford Fire responds to fire behind gas station
Across the Stateline multiple businesses serve special meals to moms on their special day.
Rockford residents and restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

Rockford Auburn's Belen Nevenhoven will play collegiate tennis for the University of Arizona....
Auburn’s Belen Nevenhoven signs on to play tennis at Arizona
Top-ranked Rock Valley College finished off the regular season with a 43-7 record.
Rock Valley softball finishes regular season with sweep of Madison College
A hot start for the Duchesses fuels a convincing conference victory.
Dixon girls soccer dominates Winnebago
Four area teams square off at Colborn Stadium.
Four Stateline schools square off in Winnebago Quad meet