FIRST ALERT: Frost Advisory issued overnight, another frost likely Tuesday night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - An unseasonable chill has entered its second week of residence in the Stateline, and the coolest temperatures may still be ahead of us. High temperatures Monday failed to get out of the 50s over nearly the entire region. As high pressure settles into the area over the coming hours, skies will clear and winds will die down or eventually even go calm. That’s a prime combination to allow temperatures to cool quickly, likely leading toward frost development as temperatures fall into the middle 30s.

The combination of clear skies, light winds, and chilly temperatures should be enough for fairly widespread frost to develop. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Recognizing this, the National Weather Service has gone ahead and issued a Frost Advisory covering the vast majority of the Stateline, with Lee and Whiteside Counties the lone exceptions. Any sensitive plants are to be covered or, if possible, brought indoors.

Everyone in the Stateline will be under a Frost Advisory overnight with the exception of those in Whiteside and Lee Counties. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

This won’t be our final frost, in all likelihood. All signs point toward another frost Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The good news is that appears to be not only our final frost of this chilly stretch, but also quite likely the final frost of the season.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning should be our last frost of the season. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine’s to dominate each of the next three days, if not longer. Eventually, as winds begin a gradual shift, first to the southeast Wednesday, then to the south and eventually southwest Thursday and Friday, temperatures should migrate closer to mid-May levels.

We'll be quite chilly for another day before we head back closer to normal later in the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While we don’t see anything that we’d consider to be warm for the season through the early stages of the weekend, what happens just beyond is likely to be music to the ears of warm weather enthusiasts. Long range computer projections suggest that next week’s to feature several days with temperatures around or even exceeding 80°.

We may be heading for a significant warming trend that may have some staying power. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

That said, it remains the world’s worst kept secret that we’re in dire need of rainfall, considering our deficits continue to grow by more than a tenth of an inch daily. For the year, we’re now more than 3.6″ in the hole.

Another dry day Monday has allowed our deficits to further expand. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There’s some reason for optimism on that front. The warmer, potentially more humid air set to return to our area may set the stage for the pattern to potentially turn a bit more active. Numerous disturbances riding the jet stream on the northern periphery of that warmer air dome may at times sneak into our area bringing several chances for showers and a few storms as well. The first such disturbance may bring rainfall our way late Saturday, Saturday night, and perhaps even into early Sunday.

Rainfall doesn't return to our forecast until late Saturday or early Sunday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Dry hours are promised on both of our weekend days, so outdoor plans aren’t to be canceled at this early stage. The next disturbance appears to be a slightly stronger one potentially posed to bring more healthy rains our way next Monday.

Another system may bring steady rain to our area next Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Overall, the more active pattern may very well take us through next week. Daily rainfall chances are in the forecast beginning Saturday through at least next Thursday. None of these disturbances would lead to an all-day washout, but should they materialize, they could collectively put a substantial dent in our growing rainfall deficits.

Wetter than normal conditions arrive by this weekend and could stick around for awhile thereafter. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.