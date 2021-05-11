Auburn’s Belen Nevenhoven signs on to play tennis at Arizona

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - She will go down as one of the best high school girls tennis players to come out of Rockford. Now, Belen Nevenhoven is taking her talents to the University of Arizona.

The Auburn senior signed her letter of intent in front of family and friends Monday afternoon. Nevenhoven was added as a preferred walk-on, meaning she has a guaranteed roster spot with the Wildcats. She says Arizona was her preferred destination.

The Lady Knights captain was one of the most dominant girls tennis players in recent history. She never dropped a set in conference play, winning sectionals all four years. Nevenhoven finished fourth as a freshman and took second her junior year at state. She could have skipped playing high school tennis all together and focused on club tennis, where the competition level is better, but she and her head coach Tracy Palmer, knew she wanted to represent Auburn.

“She could have been at a private camp somewhere, private tennis in Florida, Arizona or whatever,” said Palmer. “But no, she chose to stay with the high school and that important to her.”

“I thought tennis was such a big part of my life, I also wanted to make it part of my high school career,” said Nevenhoven. “I just felt like, even though it wasn’t the highest level (of competition), I don’t know, I just couldn’t leave it behind. I just wanted to play.”

The COVID-19 pandemic effected not only her recruiting, but her chance at winning state. IHSA did not host a girls tennis state tournament this fall due to health and safety restrictions at that time. Nevenhoven was restricted to winning everything but. Despite the challenges of her senior year, Nevenhoven has no regrets about her high school career.

“It was definitely hard, just having to adjust with the fact that I’m never going to get this year back” explained Nevenhoven. “I’m never going to get to play state again. I think, I definitely made the most of it. Just because there’s nothing you can do about it.”

“If it was something I could control, maybe I would have been more heartbroken over it. But, this is something everybody is going through. So, you just have to take it as it comes. I’ve tried to do as much as I can to make it seem like a normal year, but, it’s adjusting to reality.”

