Accused Dixon High School shooter to remain in state custody for 2 years

DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Dixon High School student suspected of firing shots during graduation practice at the high school on May 16, 2018 will remain in state custody for two years.

Matthew Milby Jr. appeared in court on Wednesday where Judge Reddington declined to acquit Milby Jr. on four of the six charges he faces. The two charges acquitted include aggravated discharge of a firearm, citing Milby Jr. knowingly discharged a firearm at someone he knew to be a teacher or someone employed at school.

The second charge acquitted was aggravated discharge of a firearm at Andrew McKay while he was upon grounds at Dixon High School for school purposes. Only after discussion it was a subsection to the previous charge.

The Lee County State’s Attorney, Dixon Public Schools and the Dixon Police Department released a joint statement after Milby Jr. appeared in court on Tuesday.

Several individuals testified Tuesday morning where Matthew Milby Jr.’s lawyers tried to prove he needs to stay in his care facility. Milby Jr. appeared in court Tuesday after he was previously ruled unfit to stand trial, according to Lee County court records. In June of 2018, Milby Jr. pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated discharge of a weapon. He is currently being held at Lee County Jail on a $2 million bond.

It was the first time hearing from those involved in the case. Dr. Michael Grady, Dixon High School Principal, detailed the events of the morning of May 16, 2018.

Grady talked about how seniors were practicing for graduation in the gym when he heard shots and could see Dixon School Resource Officer Mark Dallas running out after someone. Dr. Grady said he alerted the seniors about the shooting and to get out. He then followed Dallas out of the building.

Andrew McKay, a Dixon High School gym teacher and weightlifting coach, also spoke. He was the teacher Milby Jr. allegedly fired at. He said at first he thought the gun was part of an active shooter drill. When Milby Jr. fired and then he heard officer Dallas yelling and running, he knew it was real.

It was McKay’s first year at Dixon. He had moved from Baltimore because he wanted to raise his daughter in a safe area. He says he knew a gun was pointed at him because he is familiar with firearms and could only see the barrel pointed at him. Attorneys played the video of the shots fired in the foyer of the school.

In former officer Dallas’ testimony, he said he was very familiar with Milby Jr. The now-retired officer said he had coached Milby Jr. in the past, and his son was friends with him in grade school. Milby Jr. had even stayed the night at his house in previous years.

Dallas then described his morning that day: He got to school, checked in on his computer and then was going to check in on the seniors, since he hadn’t seen them for a bit. He was in a sports office with some coaches when he heard the gunfire. He ran outside to the foyer to see Milby Jr. running out with the gun.

“I observed that he had a long gun in his possession and from the sounds I heard and the smell of gunpowder in the lobby I chased,” Dallas said.

Dallas continued, saying that outside, Milby Jr. fired at him while he was giving commands for him to drop his weapon. Dallas says Milby Jr. fired the gun with his left hand - over his right shoulder back at Dallas. Finally, Dallas said the chase ended with Milby Jr. down on the ground, back by his car.

Dallas said once Milby Jr. was down he said something along the lines of “this is how you repay me, after everything I’ve done for you?”

Milby Jr. is expected to be in court through May 13. Any ruling would most likely hold for two years.

This is a developing story. Be sure to watch 23 News for the latest details.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.