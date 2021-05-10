Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 124 COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 5.8%

The health department says 195,860 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.
COVID-19 Vaccine
COVID-19 Vaccine(kfyr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 124 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 31,124 as of Monday and the total deaths from COVID-19 is now 472. The seven-day positivity rate is now 5.8 percent. The health department says 195,860 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the county.

Rockford hospitals – Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican –  are currently providing in-patient care for 66 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This is an increase from Friday’s number of 60. A daily hospitalization number will be released again on Tuesday afternoon.

A direct link to the Winnebago County Health Department online COVID-19 Vaccine Registration Tool online form can be found here. You can also access through the WCHD website. For additional data, see the website.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.
Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday
Winnebago County Inmate Search
Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of child
Rockford Fire responded to a fire behind a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Rockford Fire responds to fire behind gas station
Across the Stateline multiple businesses serve special meals to moms on their special day.
Rockford residents and restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day
Blackhawk Fire crews respond to a barn up in flames Sunday morning.
Rockford barn deemed a total loss after Sunday morning fire

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, April 30, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist fills a syringe with a vial of...
Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines
The United States shows decreasing numbers of cases and deaths from the coronavirus.
US turning a corner in fight against COVID
A hiring sign shows in Wheeling, Ill., Sunday, March 21, 2021. With viral cases declining,...
States push jobless from virus recession to return to work