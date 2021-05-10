Advertisement

Salvation Army offers new programs

The Freeport Salvation Army provides food, clothing, essential items and spiritual guidance to community members in need.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - One local Salvation Army works to fill the needs of community members by launching new programs and activities at its center.

The Freeport Salvation Army provides food, clothing, essential items and spiritual guidance to community members in need. This year it will launch a church roundtable where members can enjoy a Sunday breakfast while Salvation Army Captain Tim Thorson shares the Word of God.

“We’ve been blessed by the Freeport people and the surrounding areas of Freeport, even extending out beyond the scope of this community and county even,” Thorson said.

