Rockford Mass Transit District to resume full regular service May 30

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Mass Transit District will return to its regular, pre-COVID-19, route system on Sunday, May 30.

The standard day service consists of 19 routes serving Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park and Belvidere between the hours of 5:15 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. At 6:15 p.m., weekday service transitions to the 6 night routes which run from 6:15 p.m. until 11:15 p.m. in Rockford only, according to RMTD.

The late night shuttles will also run between 11:15 p.m. and midnight, providing transportation from downtown to final destinations along the night routes for late night passengers. Saturday routes will also return to the pre-COVID-19 service levels and Sunday service continues to remain unchanged. For more information on times and schedules, passengers should visit here.

Front door boarding for passengers will also be reinstituted on May 30. Passengers will board using the front doors and are being encouraged to exit using the rear doors. Fare collection will also resume on Sunday, May 30. At that time, transfers will also be extended to 90 minutes instead of 60 minutes. Passengers should obtain their transfer as they board the bus via the front doors and continue to exit using the rear doors, according to RMTD.

Passengers who qualify for discounted or free fares requiring an RMTD ID that have ID cards that are expired have until May 30 to purchase a new ID card in order to continue riding at the discounted fare or for free. ID’s can be issued at any time during business hours at either RMTD Transfer Center location. This would include passengers using a Student, Disabled or Benefits Access RMTD ID card. ID cards cost $5 for Benefit Access riders and Disabled Pass riders, and $2 for students.

Passengers using the Token Transit Mobile Ticketing app will also be able to resume purchasing tickets immediately in anticipation of the return to fares. Effective May 30, Rockford Paratransit will also resume collecting fares, according to RMTD.

While RMTD is returning to its full and regular fixed route schedule, ridership will now be limited to 24 seated passengers per vehicle until further notice. RMTD will continue to run the shuttle buses in the event capacity is reached and passengers still need service. Passengers will still be encouraged to socially distance whenever possible.

Face masks are still being required based on the Federal Mask Mandate issued by the Executive Office that extends the mask mandate until Sept. 13. Passengers not wearing masks will not be allowed to ride, according to RMTD.

RMTD will continue its enhanced cleaning measures and will continue to wipe down all hard surfaces on the bus during the mid-day hour. Buses will also be cleaned nightly with disinfectant and systematic fogging, according to RMTD.

