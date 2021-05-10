Advertisement

Rockford man faces weapons, drug charges after narcotics investigation

On May 5, the search warrant was executed.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Rockford man faces weapons and drug charges after being taken into custody by Rockford police on May 5.

Rockford narcotics detectives got several citizen complaints about drug dealing around the 900 block of North Horsman Street. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Bruce Castleberry and secure a search warrant for his residence on N. Horsman Street, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On May 5, the search warrant was executed. During the search, detectives located fentanyl, cocaine, several unidentified pills, a loaded handgun and several types of ammunition. Castleberry was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. He was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.
Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday
Winnebago County Inmate Search
Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of child
Rockford Fire responded to a fire behind a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Rockford Fire responds to fire behind gas station
Across the Stateline multiple businesses serve special meals to moms on their special day.
Rockford residents and restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day
Blackhawk Fire crews respond to a barn up in flames Sunday morning.
Rockford barn deemed a total loss after Sunday morning fire

Latest News

Winnebago County Health Department discusses ways to prep for school year
In-person learning for Winnebago Co. schools in fall
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team is currently on scene searching for Dolly, the...
Rock Co. officials search for missing horse, Dolly, last seen Sunday
police lights
Charges: Illinois man stole $800K from disabled youth group
gasoline
Gas in Rockford jumps 10 cents in one month