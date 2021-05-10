Rockford man faces weapons, drug charges after narcotics investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 42-year-old Rockford man faces weapons and drug charges after being taken into custody by Rockford police on May 5.

Rockford narcotics detectives got several citizen complaints about drug dealing around the 900 block of North Horsman Street. Detectives were able to identify the suspect as 42-year-old Bruce Castleberry and secure a search warrant for his residence on N. Horsman Street, according to the Rockford Police Department.

On May 5, the search warrant was executed. During the search, detectives located fentanyl, cocaine, several unidentified pills, a loaded handgun and several types of ammunition. Castleberry was taken into custody and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. He was charged with armed habitual criminal, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and possession with intent to deliver fentanyl.

If you have any information regarding these incidents, contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD). You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.