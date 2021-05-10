Advertisement

Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of child

Police were called to investigate a report of a man having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet.
Winnebago County Inmate Search
Winnebago County Inmate Search(Winnebago County Inmate Search)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Rockford man was charged with indecent solicitation of a child from a report to the Rockford Police Department on April 19.

Police were called to investigate a report of a man having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet. Detectives of the Rockford Police Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 26-year-old Travis Blomgren.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child over the internet, grooming, distribution of harmful material.

A warrant was obtained for him, and on May 7, Blomgren was taken into custody in the 4400 block of East State Street, and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. A $10,000 bail amount has been set. Blomgren will appear in court on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.
Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday
Rockford Fire responded to a fire behind a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Rockford Fire responds to fire behind gas station
Across the Stateline multiple businesses serve special meals to moms on their special day.
Rockford residents and restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day
One animal rescue service in Rockford works to take care of cats around the community and help...
Volunteers work to stabilize feral cat population in Winnebago County
Blackhawk Fire crews respond to a barn up in flames Sunday morning.
Rockford barn deemed a total loss after Sunday morning fire

Latest News

Kinzinger warned GOP leader McCarthy of Capitol Hill violence, says he was ignored
Beloit College
Beloit College commencement weekend scheduled May 28-30
A former administrator with the Illinois Secretary of State’s office has been sentenced to 18...
Ex-Illinois secretary of state worker sentenced for fraud
The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths...
IDPH: 1,741 new cases of COVID-19, 30 deaths