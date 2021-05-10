Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of child

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 26-year-old Rockford man was charged with indecent solicitation of a child from a report to the Rockford Police Department on April 19.

Police were called to investigate a report of a man having inappropriate contact with a minor over the internet. Detectives of the Rockford Police Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 26-year-old Travis Blomgren.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office reviewed the case and authorized charges of traveling to meet a minor, indecent solicitation of a child over the internet, grooming, distribution of harmful material.

A warrant was obtained for him, and on May 7, Blomgren was taken into custody in the 4400 block of East State Street, and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail. A $10,000 bail amount has been set. Blomgren will appear in court on May 10, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.