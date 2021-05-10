Rockford Housing Authority receives $2.3 million grant

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some Rockford residents will soon have access to more job opportunities as the Forest City receives more than $2.3 million in federal funding. The money will be used to kick start an employment program.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara says, “We have chosen to act now to lift our residents out of crushing poverty and empower them to reach for their own success. “The purpose of this Jobs Plus grant is to develop locally-based job-driven partnerships and approaches to increase earnings and advance employment opportunities.”

The Jobs Plus Initiative will help place residents into opportunities, prepare them for the workforce and provide money management skills, something Odsessa Walker is thankful the city will be able to pursue further. Walker says, “It is hope that saturating a housing development with services, incentives and social support will result in steady employment for the substantial majority of our working HA residents.”

Walker works with the Rockford Housing Authority and says more than 70 percent if its residents have income that qualified as very low. By equipping them with the necessary skills to be successful, the community as a whole will benefit. She says, “When you give information, instruction and a little bit of encouragement to those who are looking for ways out of poverty it not only empowers the individuals but everyone attached to them.”

City leaders say 53 community organizations, including Comcast and Homestart will partner under this initiative.

