Rockford Fire responds to fire behind gas station

Rockford Fire responded to a fire behind a gas station Sunday afternoon.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire responded to a fire behind a gas station Sunday afternoon.

Fire officials say around 4:30 p.m. they were called to the Marathon Gas station on N. Rockton Ave. for reports of a commercial structure fire. Once on the scene, crews say smoke was showing from a dumpster behind the building and was brought under control immediately.

Crews say no one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

