Advertisement

Committee votes to approve body cam contract for Rockford PD

The contract will go to the full Rockford City Council next week for approval.
A generic picture of police body camera. (Source: WECT)
A generic picture of police body camera. (Source: WECT)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Finance and Personnel Committee approved a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc., for the purchase of body worn cameras and a digital evidence management system for the Rockford Police Department on Monday night.

In June 2020, Mayor McNamara asked the citizen led Community Relations Commission to study the effectiveness of body worn cameras while simultaneously asking the City’s Finance, Police, Information Technology and Legal departments to begin the process of providing body cameras to all sworn police officers. In conjunction with a recommendation to advance body worn cameras by the Community Relations Commission, staff published a request for information, followed by a request for proposals, according to the city of Rockford.

“Body worn cameras are critically important to our community and police department,” Mayor Tom McNamara said. “I am hopeful that the implementation of these cameras this summer will help increase transparency between officers and the community.”

The cost of the five-year contract is $3,384,781. The contract will go to the full Rockford City Council next week for approval.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.
Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday
Winnebago County Inmate Search
Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of child
Rockford Fire responded to a fire behind a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Rockford Fire responds to fire behind gas station
Across the Stateline multiple businesses serve special meals to moms on their special day.
Rockford residents and restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day
Twenty-six-year-old Shyanne Singh of Scottsburg was arrested last week on three felony counts...
Indiana woman charged after daughter nearly died from lice

Latest News

Salvation Army Programs
Salvation Army offers new programs
Skin Cancer Awareness month
Skin Cancer Awareness Month
The Rockford Housing Authority receives a $2.3 million grant from the federal government to...
RHC receives $2.3 million grant
Hold off on planting for a few more days, as frost remains in the forecast.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 5/10/2021