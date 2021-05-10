Rock Co. officials search for missing horse, Dolly, last seen Sunday
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials and the sheriff’s office drone team are searching Monday for a missing horse, Dolly, that hasn’t been seen since Sunday.
The Rock County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that Dolly, a female red American paint horse, went missing around 3 p.m. from Magnolia Bluff Park.
Officers described the horse as having a crooked, white stripe on her face.
Anyone who has seen the horse or knows where it may be should contact Rock County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 608-757-2244.
