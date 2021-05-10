Multiple frosts possible early this week ahead of late week pattern change

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - For some time, we were quite fearful that our Mother’s Day weekend was going to be a rather miserable one, meteorologically speaking. However, the dynamic storm system that brought soaking rains downstate took a bit more of a southerly jog. Sure, it caused our area to again miss out on what would’ve been welcome rains, but the shift in track and somewhat quicker exit eastward of the storm allowed us to enjoy quite a bit of sunshine Sunday. As a result, temperatures managed to reach into the 60s over the majority of the Stateline. While this is still well shy of the 69° considered to be normal by this stage in the game, the day’s relatively light winds offered an air of comfort.

The chill’s residence enters its second week Monday. A weak disturbance due in overnight Sunday into very early Monday morning will bring more cloudiness back our way, and there’s even the slightest chance that a sprinkle or two may be squeezed out of this weak impulse. However, any rainfall that would come would not be of any consequence whatsoever.

There's just the slightest chance for a stray sprinkle or shower early in the day Monday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the middle stages of the day, high pressure’s approach from the west will carve out mixed sunshine in and around the area, with more sunshine to come in the hours that follow.

More sunshine will appear in the middle portion of the day, and more is to follow. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

High pressure will be in firm control Tuesday, which spells unlimited sunshine for our area. However, with winds blowing out of the north both Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will continue to struggle, only reaching around 60° each day. Both Monday and Tuesday nights will be stargazers’ delights, with clear skies and light winds expected. That combination, however, is likely to contribute to the development of frost, especially in the outlying locales.

It's possible, if not likely that our area's to see frost on at least one more occasion this week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

I’d hold off on planting through at least Tuesday night, though as the week progresses, both daytime highs and nighttime lows are to head closer to mid-May normal levels, thus making the task of planting a far less risky one.

It'll be a chilly start to the week, but by the end of it we'll finally be back closer to normal. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Though most of the area saw at least some rainfall Saturday night into early Sunday morning, it was hardly enough to alleviate concerns over our worsening drought situation. Unfortunately, there’s little, if any rain to come over the next 4-5 days, so our rainfall deficits, now well over three inches since March 1 and for the year as a whole, will continue to grow rather substantially.

We picked up some rainfall this weekend, though our deficits have still managed to swell further. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we look into the longer range portion of the forecast, there do appear to be at least signs of a rather substantial pattern shift. One thing’s for sure, things are to turn quite a bit warmer in these parts beginning next weekend and taking us well into next week. 70s are due in here as early as Friday, with a series of 80s appearing to be more than a decent bet next week.

Odds favor the return to a warmer temperature regime by this weekend and well into next week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The warmer, potentially more humid air set to return to our area may set the stage for the pattern to potentially turn a bit more active. Numerous disturbances riding the jet stream on the northern periphery of that warmer air dome may at times sneak into our area bringing several chances for showers and a few storms as well. None of these disturbances would lead to an all-day washout, but could collectively put a bit of a dent in our growing rainfall deficits.

We could be heading for a more active weather pattern next week and beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.