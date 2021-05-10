Mobile health service adds COVID-19 testing for public, employers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Health Conservation, Inc. expanded its mobile on-site occupational health testing services to include COVID-19 testing for both the general public and employers.

HCI now offers two COVID-19 testing solutions. There is the Abbott BinaxNOW Antigen Rapid test, which provides on-site results in minutes and the PCR test, which delivers results from HCI’s participating lab in less than 48 hours. Both types of test are conducted in HCI’s mobile units by HCI occupational health technicians.

The testing process requires a quick self-administered nasal swab from the test subject. The cost of the COVID-19 rapid test is $49 and the COVID-19 PCR test is completely free. Individuals seeking testing must first register and schedule their test here. For more information on HCI and its COVID-19 services, visit here.

HCI’s first two mobile locations for the general public are now open and accepting appointments for same-day testing.

6125 E State St at Forest Plaza in Rockford - Testing Times: Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

155 S. Randall Rd. in Elgin - Testing Times: Monday through Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.

For employers seeking to maintain the health and safety of their workforce, HCI offers two COVID-19 testing options.

Option 1: HCI’s physician trains the employer’s designated team members remotely to successfully facilitate the self-administered COVID-19 testing process for their employees on-site. HCI ships all test supplies to the employer. There is a flat rate cost to ship specimens to the participating lab.

Option 2: An HCI Occupational Health Technician visits the employer’s facility to facilitate the self-administered COVID-19 testing process. HCI ships all test supplies to the employer. There is a daily fee for HCI’s supervisory services and the flat rate cost to ship specimens to the participating lab.

