In-person learning for Winnebago Co. schools in fall

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The default method of instruction for Winnebago County students will be in-person for the 2021-2022 school year.

School leadership in Winnebago County with support of the Winnebago County Health Department are committed to returning all students to in-person learning for the 2021-2022 school year, according to guidance from the Winnebago County Health Department.

“Transmission of COVID-19 in the in-person school environment has been primarily associated with activities outside of the school,” the health department said.

Remote learning will be the exception for students whose medical conditions or household member’s medical conditions puts them at significant increased risk not only for COVID-19 but any other infections due to a severely compromised immune system.

Examples include:

o Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Disease (SCID)

o Primary Immunodeficiency Disease (PIDD)

o Leukemia o Undergoing current chemotherapy

o Undergoing current radiation treatment

Documentation on the student’s or household member’s medical condition must be provided by the student/household healthcare provider and submitted to the school nurse.

The Winnebago County Health Department will consult with school nurses to review the documentation and address any additional mitigations that could be instituted to protect the student in the in-person environment. Students whose medical conditions or household member’s medical conditions place them at increased risk in the in-person learning environment for COVID-19 and are receiving education through remote or homebound instructions should not participate in in-person extracurricular activities, according to the health department.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.