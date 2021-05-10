Advertisement

IDPH: 1,741 new cases of COVID-19, 30 deaths

The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.
The COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have originated in Wuhan, China.(Pixabay)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reports a slight increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths over the past 24 hours.

IDPH confirms 1,741 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the statewide total to 1,354,967. The state also reports 30 additional deaths bringing that total to 22,223.

The number of vaccines administered in the state is nearing ten million. The seven day rolling average for vaccines administered is around 73,000.

