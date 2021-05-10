IDPH: 1,424 new cases of COVID-19, 12 more deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,424 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 12 additional deaths on Monday.

The reported deaths from Monday are:

- Cook County: 1 female 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 female 70′s, 1 female 80′s, 1 male 80′s, 1 female 90′s

- Peoria County: 1 female 30′s, 1 male 40′s, 1 male 50′s, 1 male 60′s, 1 male 70′s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,356,391 cases, including 22,235 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,133 specimens for a total of 23,388,864. As of Sunday night, 1,906 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 473 patients were in the ICU and 242 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 3 to May 9 is 2.8 percent. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 3 to May 9 is 3.4 percent.

A total of 9,978,915 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 81,265 doses. Sunday, 70,426 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

Vaccination data posted on the IDPH website include vaccines administered in Illinois and are pulled from the Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website includes both federal and state vaccination efforts and represents not only vaccines administered in Illinois, but vaccines administered to Illinois residents while in a different state. As a result, CDC’s percentage for those receiving at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine is higher than the state’s percentage.

