Harlem School District registration opens May 15

Harlem High School
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Returning students of the Harlem School District will be able to register for the 2021-22 school year starting May 15.

Families will register in Skyward Family Access.  If you need assistance or would like to schedule an appointment, contact the Parent Resource Secretary at registration@harlem122.org or at 815-654-4500.  For additional information, visit the registration page here.

Returning families will not need to provide proof of residency unless an address change is needed or the family completed the Letters of Residence Affidavit for the 2020-2021 school year.

Parker Center is conducting its first annual kindergarten screening and registration event during the week of June 14. The screening and registration will be held at Parker Center. For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.

