Gas in Rockford jumps 10 cents in one month

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The average cost of a gallon of gas in Rockford jumped from $3.014 to $3.118 in one month, according to AAA.

One week ago, the average cost of one gallon of gas in Rockford was $3.06. The national gas price average jumped six cents to $2.96. If the trend continues, an increase of three more cents would make the national average the most expensive since Nov. 2014, the last time we saw average prices at $2.99 and higher, according to AAA.

AAA forecasts gas prices to climb this week in reaction to the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers approximately 45 percent of all fuel to the East Coast. Over the weekend, the Colonial Pipeline announced they were the victim of a cyber security attack and, as a precaution, shut down the pipeline, which runs from Texas to New York Harbor. At this time, some lateral lines have reopened, but there is no word of when the mainline, including the gasoline line, will be operational, according to AAA.

The longer the pipeline is offline, the larger the impact on the east coast. However, foreign gasoline imports and other pipelines can supplement Northeastern supply. Other areas of the country will see little impact. AAA will continue to monitor the latest news concerning the Colonial Pipeline. In the meantime, AAA urges against panic-buying of gasoline.

