Advertisement

Charges: Illinois man stole $800K from disabled youth group

Stuart Nitzkin, 45, of Deerfield, was charged with one count of wire fraud in a criminal information made public Thursday in federal court.
police lights
police lights
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The former executive director of a suburban Chicago nonprofit devoted to helping disabled children has been charged with stealing more than $800,000 from the group and using the money for personal expenses.

Stuart Nitzkin, 45, of Deerfield, was charged with one count of wire fraud in a criminal information made public Thursday in federal court.

Court records show an arraignment has been set for Wednesday and that Nitzkin may change his plea to guilty at that hearing, the Chicago Tribune reported.

The charges against Nitzkin do not name the organization he worked for, saying only that he was executive director of a nonprofit group “committed to empowering physically disabled children to participate in physical and psychological rehabilitation through sports.”

However, online records show the nonprofit was the American Friends of the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled. That group is the U.S. chapter of a charity founded in 1960 that specializes in the physical and psychological rehabilitation of Israeli children and youth.

Nitzkin’s attorney, Adam Sheppard, said Friday the charity was “a cause to which (Nitzkin) was deeply devoted” and that he’s since worked to repay what he allegedly took from the group.

The charges allege that from April 2011 to September 2016, Nitzkin misappropriated at least $831,000 in funds meant for the Israel Sport Center for the Disabled, including directly taking cash from donors and using it to pay personal expenses.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.
Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday
Winnebago County Inmate Search
Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of child
Rockford Fire responded to a fire behind a gas station Sunday afternoon.
Rockford Fire responds to fire behind gas station
Across the Stateline multiple businesses serve special meals to moms on their special day.
Rockford residents and restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day
Blackhawk Fire crews respond to a barn up in flames Sunday morning.
Rockford barn deemed a total loss after Sunday morning fire

Latest News

gasoline
Gas in Rockford jumps 10 cents in one month
Mobile health service adds COVID-19 testing for public, employers
Mobile health service adds COVID-19 testing for public, employers
The Illinois governor reminded the public the state has the power to enforce his stay-at-home...
IDPH: 1,424 new cases of COVID-19, 12 more deaths
Rockford Mass Transit District
Rockford Mass Transit District to resume full regular service May 30