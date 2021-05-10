Advertisement

Bicycle shops busy as weather gets warmer

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Area bicycle shops are busy as people dust off their bikes and get ready to ride this summer or look to upgrade and purchase a new one.

Skip Stienecker owns Rockford Bicycle Company and says business is booming for both bike repairs along with people purchasing new ones. He says often times bikes are sold well before they ever make it to the store.

When it comes to getting your bike ready to ride, Stienecker encourages people to do a general inspection along with checking brakes, air in the tires and oiling up the chain. Whether you’re riding a new or old bike, Stienecker says it’s just great to see people getting outside.

“It’s fantastic and we’re seeing more and more people out there riding their bikes whether it’s a new bike old bike or a bike they’ve had in the garage for 20 years we’re seeing lots of new people back out on their bikes,” said Stienecker.

