Beloit College commencement weekend scheduled May 28-30

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Colleges across the country prepare for their 2021 graduation ceremonies, including Beloit College.

Commencement Weekend will take place Friday, May 28 through Sunday, May 30, with various events both virtually and in person. An address from President Scott Bierman, commencement speaker Angela Russell (’99) and student speakers will take place on Friday, May 28 at 6 p.m. This will be accessible through a live stream on the college’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, commencement ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday on the lawn of Middle College. In case of inclement weather, ceremonies will move to the Powerhouse, O’Neill Fieldhouse.

The college is taking COVID-19 precautions as all attendees must follow the COVID-19 Protective Practices Policies, including wearing a face mask at all times indoors and outdoors and practice social distancing. To learn more about the graduation ceremony visit here.

