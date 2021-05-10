Rockford barn deemed a total loss after Sunday morning fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Blackhawk Fire crews respond to a barn up in flames Sunday morning.

The Tri-State Fire Alert tweeted around 8:30 a.m. about a fire in the 3200 block of Prairie Rd. in Rockford. Crews say once on scene they found a barn with an attached shed fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters say the fire was under control in just under an hour.

Damages are estimated to be around $30,000. No one was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

