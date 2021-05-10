Advertisement

6-year-old girl fatally shot at San Antonio car club meetup

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.
Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.(Live 5 News)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl was fatally shot at a car club meetup in San Antonio.

Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday when some sort of dispute occurred.

The girl was struck by gunfire into the vehicle she was inside, and her mother also had a graze wound.

The child was taken to a hospital where she later died.

Police say they have detained a person for questioning but no arrests have been announced.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One man is thrown from his motorcycle Saturday afternoon on Interstate 39 in Cherry Valley.
Man thrown from motorcycle on I-39 in Cherry Valley on Saturday
One animal rescue service in Rockford works to take care of cats around the community and help...
Volunteers work to stabilize feral cat population in Winnebago County
With spring cleaning in full swing, many tackle organizing their closets and dropped off...
Residents drop off items at clothing drive around the Rockford Region
Across the Stateline multiple businesses serve special meals to moms on their special day.
Rockford residents and restaurants celebrate Mother’s Day
Rockford Speedway
The Rockford Speedway celebrates 74th anniversary of auto racing

Latest News

Winnebago County Inmate Search
Rockford man charged with indecent solicitation of child
Crews had worked for hours before being able to free the whale early Monday from a perilous...
Minke whale is lost far from home in London’s Thames River
Crews had worked for hours before being able to free the whale early Monday from a perilous...
Whale stranded in London's River Thames
A view of the White House in Washington on Nov. 2, 2020.
New White House panel aims to separate science, politics
Israeli police in riot gear clashed with Palestinians following evening prayers at at...
More than 300 Palestinians hurt in Jerusalem holy site clash; ; contention march route changed