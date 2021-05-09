Advertisement

Volunteers work to stabilize feral cat population in Winnebago County

By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One animal rescue service in Rockford works to take care of cats around the community and help stabilize the population.

Laura Dee is a volunteer with C.A.R.E. for Pets in Rockford and helps with trap, neuter and return efforts of feral cats around the area. Dee says Winnebago County has a large feral cat population that has increased since last year due to limited spray and neuter appointments and adds C.A.R.E. has seen the increase and is working to stabilize the population to prevent any unnecessary suffering.

“When the pandemic first started spray neuter wasn’t considered an essential service, so a lot of spay neuter clinics were halted which led to a huge increase in the feral cat population out in the Rockford area, so we’ve been going out this year really trying to catch up and get that population under control,” said Dee.

