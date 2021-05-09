Advertisement

Vendors showcase art at craft show in Rockford

Organizers say this annual craft show was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The community came out to view some of the area’s most talented residents at a craft show Saturday afternoon at Midway Village in Rockford.

Dozens of vendors brought their homemade items and took part in the Hello Sunshine Craft and Vendor Show. People could shop around and check out the unique goods along with enjoy food and other services. Organizers say the pandemic cancelled their show last year and adds vendors are happy to be back out showcasing their work.

“A lot of them have not shown for a whole entire year, so to be able to come out and some restrictions lifted they’re pretty happy about it,” said craft show coordinator Sherrie Blankenship.

