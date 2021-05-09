Advertisement

The Rockford Speedway celebrates 74th anniversary of auto racing

Spectator gates opened at 5 p.m. Saturday. Drivers started their engines around 7 p.m.
By Zoe Chipalla
Published: May. 8, 2021 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s pedal to the metal at the Rockford Speedway as racers rev up their engines and celebrate more than 7 decades of racing. Speedway leaders and fans said they are excited to kick off the season.

Fans, racers and car enthusiasts filled the stands at the Rockford Speedway Saturday to celebrate the 74th season of racing.

“It’s very exciting every time the season gets to start up,” said Joshua Adams. “Right off the bat, I get butterflies, I just kind of start smiling because I’m like oh my god, we get to start.”

5 divisions of racing leagues put the pedal to the metal: the Late Models, the Sportsman Class, the American Short Trackers, the Bandit Division and the Roadrunners.

“Basically growing steps. So the Roadrunners are kind of our entry level guys, and then it just grows. Like the cars and the speeds. Like everything advances,” said Rockford Speedway General Manager, David Deery. “Then you get all the way up to our Late Models, which is our premiere division. The fastest you’ll see racing tonight.”

David Deery in the General Manager at the Rockford Speedway. He said that he’s excited to welcome fans back inside the venue, not only to celebrate the 74th season of auto racing but to also keep the culture of racing alive.

“The enthusiasm and the outpouring of the community, and with the community looking for something to do,” said Deery.

The Speedway is still under limited capacity until next week, when we enter the bridge phase. Though, concessions were opened in full tonight.

For a full schedule of the Rockford Speedway events, you can visit their website.

